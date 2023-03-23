AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council voted to adopt the Austin Public Library’s strategic plan Thursday, which includes proposals to both expand existing library branches while building four new locations within the system.

The APL Comprehensive Library Strategic and Facilities Plan cited Austin’s rapid population growth as cause behind calls for “increasing the footprint of library spaces in the city,” per a city news release.

In addition to recommending four new branches, the plan also recommends projects to expand, replace and/or relocate more than half of APL’s existing branches in the coming years.

“Five and a half years ago, Austin opened a new world-class Central Library in downtown, and that building remains the crown jewel of the city,” APL Director Roosevelt Weeks said in the release. “However, our neighborhoods deserve world-class library facilities too. The plan adopted by the City Council today lays out a vision for growing and updating our entire library system to meet the needs of the rapidly changing, dynamic city we serve.”

The plan suggests five strategic goals for the APL system:

Provide community-centered programming, services

Design and create spaces that foster community connections

Facilitate stakeholder relationships

Expand library access

Engage staff

A full version of the plan is available online.