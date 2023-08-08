Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 8, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Library (APL) opened new Passport Services offices at three APL locations, which are the Ruiz Branch Library, the Spicewood Springs Branch Library and the Recycled Reads Bookstore, according to a news release from the City of Austin.

Opening these three locations will serve members of the community who are applying for new U.S. passports, the release said. Passport services through APL were previously only available at the Austin Central Library.

“Passport services have been a very highly-demanded service at Austin Public Library since we first started offering the service at the Central Library, with thousands of people starting their international travel journeys at APL,” stated Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. “We are happy to be able to expand the options for accessing passport services and help more APL customers explore the world.”

Spots for APL’s July passport fair on July 3 filled up fast, forcing organizers to turn some people away. At least 100 people showed up before the event started at noon.

APL passport services

Passport services are available by appointment at the following APL locations listed with days and times below:

Central Library – 710 W. César Chávez St.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 AM – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, including appointment instructions and more, go to the APL website.