AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said Thursday all Austin public libraries would be closed on Friday, impacting cooling center locations across the city.

ATCEMS said the libraries will be closed for staff training. Because of the closure, only one of the libraries will be available as a cooling center.

The Terrazas Branch Library will be available as a cooling center from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, ATCEMS said.

According ATCEMS, the libraries will reopen on Saturday.

Here is a link to a map of the cooling centers that will be open on Friday.