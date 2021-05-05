Austin Public Health urges parents to get kids ages 12-15 vaccinated when Pfizer gets EUA

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With word the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may soon grant Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds, Austin Public Health is encouraging parents to get their teens and preteens vaccinated as soon as they can.

In a Tuesday briefing with Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council members, Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is currently lower than vaccine supply, locally. He also said he expects the Pfizer vaccine may receive EUA for the younger age group as soon as this week.

“That’s going to increase the demand for us, and certainly we encourage parents of middle schoolers and high schoolers as soon as that is approved, to sign up with vaccinators who are providing Pfizer vaccines, and get their children vaccinated certainly before the beginning of the next school year, but as soon as possible would be even better,” Escott said.

While APH does not administer the Pfizer vaccine, KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell is looking into efforts by providers that do to vaccinate people 12 and up as soon as it’s an option. She’ll have a detailed report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.