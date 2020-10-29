Austin Public Health to remember COVID-19 victims with candle light display

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: A woman holds up electric candles during a prayer vigil for victims of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on October 19, 2020 in New York City. The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and Mourning Into Unity hosted a candlelight prayer vigil and march to honor the lives of people who have been affected by the pandemic. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and students of Dell Medical School will work together Thursday evening to set up a candle light display to remember those who’ve died due to COVID-19.

The display will be lit with 449 candles in remembrance of each life lost in Austin and Travis County. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 31,000 confirmed cases have been reported in the county.

The candles will be on display from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Long Center for Performing Arts on West Riverside Drive.

Earlier on Thursday, five Travis County health leaders discussed how the pandemic is affecting local hospitals and resources.

They said while hospitals are safe and ready to expand as needed, it’s still important to limit gatherings of more than 10 people as the holiday season gets underway.