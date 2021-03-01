Austin Public Health to open 4K first-dose appointments Monday evening outside of normal schedule

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will be opening up more first-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday evening, outside of its usual appointment release schedule.

Another 4,000 appointments will be released the evening of March 1, according to the announcement from APH.

APH usually releases first-dose appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but since staff has caught up on vaccinations following winter weather delays last month, an “excess” of first-dose appointments are available for Tuesday, March 2. This means the appointment release had to take place outside of APH’s normal schedule.

Those who have already pre-registered through APH online can login to the portal Monday evening, APH said. Once appointments open, you will be added to a queue before scheduling an appointment. APH clarified that being in “line” doesn’t guarantee an appointment.

Staff is asking those eligible to not use a first-dose appointment to schedule your second dose. That’s because staff is manually scheduling second doses and will contact you through email or phone with details.

If you are waiting for your second-dose appointment, you can login to the portal and click “View Appointments and Test Results.” Your first dose should be marked as “completed.” If not, you must complete this online form.

If you got your first dose through APH and it has been more than 42 days since then and you have yet to receive your second-dose appointment, APH is allowing you to walkup to one of their vaccine sites. You must show your vaccine card to get your second dose, APH said.

For more updates, visit the Austin-Travis County website here.