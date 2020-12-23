Austin Public Health to make ‘plea to community’ and discuss stages at 10 a.m.

An updated graph from Austin Public Health showing the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at 54, above the Stage 5 threshold of 50.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two days before Christmas, Austin Public Health announced a press conference to “discuss risk-based stages,” at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Health officials, along with elected officials, will “plea to the community not to relax prevention efforts as we approach the holiday season,” the announcement said.

APH’s announcement did not specifically say anything about a potential move to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, but the county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations is at 54, above the Stage 5 threshold of 50. The average jumped from 50 to 54 as 70 new COVID-19 hospital admissions were reported Tuesday.

Newest data from the county’s dashboard also has the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests at almost 10%.

If a move is made, Austin Public Health’s recommendations are that everyone avoid gatherings outside of their households and avoid nonessential travel.

Austin Public Health’s most recently updated COVID-19 risk level chart with restrictions

Those scheduled to speak during the videoconference are:

APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott

APH Director Stephanie Hayden

Mayor Steve Adler

Travis County Judge Andy Brown

The announcement for the press conference was made just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.