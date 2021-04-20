Austin Public Health to host 2 walkup vaccination clinics this week — no appointment needed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday and Friday of this week, Austin Public Health will be testing out a walkup COVID-19 vaccination clinic model at the Delco Activity Center.

This means those 18 years of age or older can show up to the center’s location on Pecan Brook Drive without an appointment from 12 to 7:30 p.m. (or until doses run out) to get a Moderna shot.

Those interested won’t need to pre-register with APH, as staff on site will help gather the necessary information, but you can save on time by creating an account here.

If all doses are administered before 7:30 p.m., staff will help schedule appointments for those remaining at the center.

Second dose appointments are automatically being scheduled by APH closer to when it’s time to get the second dose, which for the Moderna vaccine would be about 28 days out from the first dose. APH will reach out by email, text or phone to do so. The health agency reminds people to check their spam or junk folders.

If your 28 days is up, you can call 3-1-1 or (512) 974-2000 to find out when the next available clinic is, so you can get your second Moderna dose without an appointment. You must show your CDC vaccination card as proof you have received your first dose.

For additional tips on how to prepare for an APH walkup site, click here.

APH expands online queue schedule

The Tuesday night queue to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on APH’s pre-registration portal will end on Friday at 7 a.m.

APH is now adjusting its queue schedule to be open from 7 p.m. on Fridays to 7 a.m. the following Friday. The portal will then reopen at 7 p.m. that Friday evening for appointments for the following week.

The brief 12-hour closure of the scheduling system on Fridays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. will give APH the chance to finalize appointments and update times for the next week.

Scheduling by phone

If you’re having trouble with the APH online portal, you can call 3-1-1 or (512) 974-2000 for help with creating an account or technology issues. For more help, call takers will refer your information to the APH Equity Hotline for a call back.