Austin Public Health to hold COVID-19 news briefing at 9 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will launch a series of weekly COVID-19 news briefings Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m.

It will be the same day and time every week and will last about 30 minutes. KXAN News Today anchor Sally Hernandez will ask the questions at the first briefing.

Depending on availability, the city says a few public health leaders could be featured on the virtual call, including interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH director Stephanie Hayden and APH chief epidemiologist Janet Pichette.

The city says APH staff is working around the clock on its COVID-19 response, but “understands and values the importance of media to communicate to the public about their safety.”

KXAN will air the news conference live and stream it on KXAN.com and on KXAN’s Facebook page.