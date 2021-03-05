Austin Public Health to hold briefing at 10 a.m. as city prepares to receive new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health plans to hold a media briefing Friday morning ahead of the state’s plan to end the mask mandate on Wednesday. It’s a move city leaders have called “too soon” and a “broken promise.”

Four people will be part of the morning news conference that KXAN will stream live here on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page:

Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority

Stephanie Hayden-Howard, Austin Public Health director

Janet Pichette, Austin Public Health chief epidemiologist

Cassandra DeLeon, Austin Public Health assistant director

A new vaccine is now on the way to Texas and to Travis County. The Texas Department of State Health Services tells KXAN it received 24,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday. All those doses went to the FEMA vaccination sites in Houston, Dallas and Arlington. DSHS expects to get an additional 200,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to ship across the state next week.

In all, Texas expects to receive more than a million vaccine doses next week split between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Austin Public Health says all people who are in Phase 1A or 1B can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine and will be added to the scheduling queue. That list now includes teachers, school staff and child care providers.