Coronavirus in Texas: Austin could run out of ICU beds in a week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 situation in Austin-Travis County is “worsening,” Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Monday during a news conference.

After a reported surge following the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials fear another one is coming after Christmas and New Year celebrations, and the numbers before those holidays were grim.

As of Monday, there are 4,411 active cases in the area, including 404 hospitalizations, and just shy of a week since Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 5 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines due to uncontrolled spread.

Escott said the average of new hospital admissions is up 106% since the beginning of December, and new admissions to intensive care units are up 62% since a week ago. Escott said at this rate, ICUs in the area could run out of beds in a week.

“It’s certainly possible that in a week, we can run out of ICU beds,” Escott said. “We’ve seen dramatic utilization in ICUs in the past week, and that’s where we have the most limited resources. There’s plenty of equipment available, the issue is the staffing.”

He said with all of the major metropolitan areas potentially experiencing a surge at once, it’s going to put an even bigger strain on available healthcare workers to staff beds around Texas.

“Dallas and Fort Worth are leading the surge in Texas right now, with San Antonio right behind them,” he said. “Houston is behind San Antonio, and we’re right behind them.”

There’s concern than additional healthcare workers to staff beds won’t be there because of all the surges, he said.

Overall, there have been 48,424 cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County since the start of the pandemic, including 532 deaths.