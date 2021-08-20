Austin Public Health to give away $50 gift cards at COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday through Sunday, there will be several opportunities to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the Austin-Travis County area, and you could even get a $50 gift card in the process.

Appointments and/or registration are not necessary for this weekend’s popup clinics, according to Austin Public Health.

The health department said it’s launching its pilot incentive program this week, and it will be giving out $50 H-E-B gift cards to people who get a shot at one of its vaccination locations. The pilot program is limited to 2,000 gift cards. Once all cards are given out, the program will end.

To be eligible for a gift card, APH said a person must:

Receive their first or second dose at an eligible APH location

Complete an exit survey

If under 18, individual must be accompanied by parent or guardian

Not be a City of Austin employee or vendor

APH said locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are giving out first and second doses. If you are getting a second dose, you need to bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card so that it can be updated.

APH also reminded people attending the vaccination clinics to be aware of the hot temperatures expected over the weekend because you could be waiting in a long line outside.

Below are the dates, times and locations for the clinics this weekend. The locations designated as being run by APH are participating in the $50 gift card incentive, unless listed otherwise.

Friday, August 20

Austin Community College Eastview Campus (Travis County)

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 p.m.

Address: 3401 Webberville Rd., Austin TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ only)

Blackwell Thurman Criminal Justice Complex (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 509 W. 11th St., Austin, TX 78701

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ only)

Ana Lark Center, Central Texas Allied Health Institute (APH – NOT ELIGIBLE FOR GIFT CARD INCENTIVE)

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Covington Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Address: 3700 Convict Hill Rd., Austin 78749

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Huston-Tillotson University (Travis County)

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Address: 900 Chicon St., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

QC Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Address: 730 W. Stassney Ln., Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Saturday, August 21

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center, Central Texas Allied Health Institute (APH – NOT ELIGIBLE FOR GIFT CARD INCENTIVE)

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

La Buena Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 512 W. Stassney Ln. #107B, Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Wells Branch Community Center (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 2106 Klattenhoff Dr., Austin, TX 78728

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Video Super (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 5310 S Pleasant Valley Rd # B, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Huston-Tillotson College (Travis County)

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Address: 900 Chicon St., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Sunday, August 22

Travis County Expo (Travis County)