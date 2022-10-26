AUSTIN (KXAN) — The one remaining COVID-19 testing site operated by Austin Public Health will close for good Thursday because of declining demand and widespread availability of other testing resources.

The department announced it will cease standalone testing operations at the former Metz Elementary School campus in east Austin. It consolidated testing services to that building in February earlier this year.

Adrienne Sturrup, APH’s director, announced the change in a news release Wednesday afternoon. She wrote in a statement, “Since the pandemic began, APH staff stepped up and worked tirelessly in extreme weather to place community needs above their own, and to ensure everyone had a place to go for COVID-19 testing. Now, there are retailers, clinics and pharmacies in the area that can provide this testing service, or reliable rapid home test kits. I am extremely proud of our staff for the remarkable service they provided to our communities at a time of great need. COVID-19 is still a significant threat to our communities and anyone with symptoms should be tested for the virus so they can avoid spreading it to others.”

APH will still hand out rapid antigen testing kits, while supplies last, at the following six neighborhood centers around Austin:

Rosewood Zaragosa Neighborhood Center – 2800 Webberville Road (512-972-6740).

– 2800 Webberville Road (512-972-6740). South Austin Neighborhood Center – 2508 Durwood Street (512-972-6840).

– 2508 Durwood Street (512-972-6840). St. John Community Center – 7500 Blessing Avenue (512-972-5159).

– 7500 Blessing Avenue (512-972-5159). East Austin Community Center – 211 Comal Street (512-972-6650).

– 211 Comal Street (512-972-6650). Montopolis Community Center – 1200 Montopolis Drive (512-972-6705).

– 1200 Montopolis Drive (512-972-6705). Blackland Neighborhood Center – 2005 Salina Street (512-972-5790).

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, APH reported that it’s set up 12 COVID-19 testing sites, collected more than 200,000 PCR tests and distributed almost 53,000 rapid test kits.

People wanting to find out information about testing options can call the APH information line at 512-972-5560. The department will be able to direct them to a primary care provider for an in-person or virtual visit, going to an urgent care clinic, taking an at-home test or providing a list of local businesses that offer COVID-19 testing and at-home kits.