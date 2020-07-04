Austin Public Health to begin offering pop-up COVID-19 testing sites on Monday

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will launch neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites starting Monday, July 6.

The testing will be set up for people in neighborhoods where high case numbers have been reported. Residents of those neighborhoods will be prioritized for testing.

APH is contracting with a company called imaware, which will provide the pop-up testing sites.

The testing sites will not be drive-thru only, so people who live in the area can come on foot or by bike, although they’re encouraged to come by vehicle, if possible.

People will be asked to enroll for testing online or over the phone. Walk-ups will be accepted at the sites, but appointments won’t be guaranteed day-of for those who don’t schedule in advance.

The first two pop-up testing locations will be the Southeast Branch Library (5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd. in Austin) and the Little Walnut Creek Library (835 W. Rundberg Ln. in Austin). Both of those sites will be testing individuals on Monday.

Austin Public Health recently announced that it would no longer test asymptomatic people, because the system was getting overwhelmed and there wasn’t enough capacity for everyone wanting to be tested.

APH is encouraging anyone who needs a test and has health insurance to instead contact his or her doctor or insurance provider, freeing up the City of Austin’s testing for uninsured patients.