Austin Public Health provides update on vaccine guidance, extends health rules through May 18

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health provided updated guidance on its health authority rules for people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. You are considered fully vaccinated after two full weeks have passed since the second shot.

If you are fully vaccinated, you are not required to:

Quarantine following an exposure if you are not experiencing symptoms

Wear a face covering while with other fully vaccinated people indoors or with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As more people become vaccinated in our area, we are able to move to more lenient requirements for those individuals,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “However, we have not yet reached herd immunity in our community. To get there, we need more people to acquire immunity which is why we encourage people to get the vaccine when it is available to them.”

Dr. Escott said “as transmission continues to plateau in Stage 3 and many educators become vaccinated, we are coordinating our guidance for schools to be consistent with guidance at the federal level.”

Schools can decrease the minimum spacing between students from six feet to three feet, except for when Austin-Travis County is in Stage 5 of the Austin Public Health Risk-Based Guidelines.

APH’s health authority rules, which are the basis for continued mask requirements, were extended through May 18.