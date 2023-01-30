The city of Austin announced it would be launching its cold weather shelters in advance of cold temperatures. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will run its overnight cold weather shelters Monday and Tuesday as a “significant icing threat” rolls through Central Texas early this week.

APH’s cold weather shelters are activated under the following conditions:

32 degrees or colder overnight

35 degrees with rain or other wet precipitation

35 degrees with a wind chill of 32 degrees or colder

Those in need of overnight shelter are directed to arrive at the One Texas Center between 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday evening. The OTC is located at 505 Barton Springs Rd. From there, CapMetro will transport shelter attendees from the OTC to a designated shelter.

The city’s cold weather shelters are mainly used by people experiencing homelessness, but they are offered to anyone seeking warm shelter, officials said.

KXAN’s meteorologists are tracking temperatures that will continue to get colder throughout the day Monday, following an initial drop in temperatures on Sunday. Periods of rain and freezing drizzle are both possible Monday afternoon into the evening, with increased icing threats.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect for nearly all of Central Texas at 9 a.m. Monday. That warning is expected to remain in effect through noon on Wednesday. Up to half an inch of ice is possible, which could lead to power outages, downed trees and school delays or cancelations.