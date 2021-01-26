Austin Public Health is hiring 100+ temp positions for COVID-19 response support. Here’s how to apply

People wait in line at an Austin Public Health distribution site to get the COVID-19 vaccine after they were registered.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health says it’s hiring for more than 100 temporary jobs to support the area’s COVID-19 response, the agency tweeted Tuesday.

In the tweet, APH says the jobs pay at least $18/hour, and they need people with “a variety of skill sets.”

APH is hiring 100+ temp positions to support the #COVID19 response with pay $18+/hr. We need a variety of skill sets. Applications will not be accepted via social media.

To apply, go to the city’s job site and find the corresponding job you’d like to apply for. It appears there are several jobs lumped into two entries — administrative assistant and customer solutions coordinator — that both deal with working at COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites. We are working to get clarification on that.

APH needs ushers, guest services representatives, data entry, incident command staff, registered nurses and patient representatives as well.

Applications must be filed using the city’s job site. Social media is not an acceptable method of filing an application, APH says.