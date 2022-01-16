Austin Public Health interim director to take over as permanent leader

Adrienne Sturrup will begin as Austin Public Health’s full-time director Jan. 18, after serving as interim director since May 2021. (Courtesy: City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After serving as the interim director of Austin Public Health since May 2021, Adrienne Sturrup will officially take over as director of the agency on Tuesday.

APH is the entity largely behind the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as assists with community health-based initiatives. Services offered through APH include immunizations, job assistance, health screenings, emergency preparedness programs and offering food, clothing and shelter.

“I am humbled and honored to be afforded the opportunity to serve this community in the role of Director of Public Health,” Sturrup said in a city release. “APH is a dedicated, mission-driven team that continues to go over and above to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Sturrup’s career includes 27 years in community-based health and wellness roles, as well as leadership expertise with nonprofit organizations. She’s worked for the city of Austin since 2014, beginning as APH program manager before serving as assistant director.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Boston University, with certifications in youth development, facilitation and group work.

Other city executive appointments include Veronica Briseño, selected to serve as assistant city manager by Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. Briseño’s focus will help oversee the following city departments:

Building Services

Civil Rights

Communications and Public Information

Communications and Technology Management

Financial Services

Human Resources

Intergovernmental Relations

Labor Relations

Briseño has served in various roles with the city of Austin for more than 20 years, including as its chief economic recovery officer. In that position, she assisted with Austin’s COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery efforts and financial assistance programs.

“Serving as a member of the City Manager’s executive team has been my goal for years. Growing up in Texas, my father served as a City Manager in a major Texas city, and I had the same calling,” Briseño said in a release. “I look forward to working with the departments within Government that Works for All and continuing my 20-plus year career with the City of Austin to support our residents and their needs.”

Other previous positions include working in the Council office and serving as assistant director and director in the Small and Minority Business Resources Department, Interim Homeless Strategy Officer and Interim President/Chief Executive Officer of the Austin Economic Development Corporation.

She earned bachelor of arts degrees in government and journalism as well as a master of public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin.