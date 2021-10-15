Austin Public Health hosts job fair to recruit community health workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is hosting a job fair Saturday in hopes of recruiting workers for the city’s “underserved and high-risk communities.”

APH said it is recruiting community workers to “address COVID-19 and other health disparities.”

APH is searching for workers who would do jobs such as:

Conducting in-person outreach and education

Building relationships and awareness to build trust among community members

Disseminating up-to-date, accurate and culturally-relevant information

Attending community events and gatherings in trusted community locations

Connecting community members to basic needs resources

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Montopolis Recreation Center.

Those attending the event are asked to bring a resume or City of Austin job application with them. You can also apply online.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered during the event.