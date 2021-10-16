Austin Public Health needs workers to help fight COVID-19 — here’s how to apply

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is looking to recruit health workers who’ll help address COVID-19 among underserved and high-risk communities in the Austin-Travis County area.

Future healthcare heroes were hired at an Austin Public Health job fair held on Saturday at the Montopolis Recreation Center in east Austin — but APH still has multiple positions available.

Job responsibilities will include hosting events to build trust with community members and connecting them to basic needs resources.

Bilingual applicants of all languages are especially encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted through the City of Austin Jobs portal.