Austin Public Health holds forum on COVID-19 in Latinx community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is hosting a Latinx community forum to identify ways the community can improve health outcomes in the Latinx community during the pandemic.

The online, interactive forum began at 10 a.m. Saturday and can be viewed on Austin Public Health’s Facebook page.

Leaders from Austin Public Health, the city of Austin and the Latinx community are using the forum as a means to collaborate in an effort to come up with steps to decrease the COVID-19 rate among the local Latinx community. Resources are also being shared during the forum.

The forum is being held in Spanish. At the beginning of the forum, Austin Mayor Steve Adler read his remarks in Spanish.

An additional meeting is set for July 11. In that meeting, the conversation will be expanded to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in all communities of color.