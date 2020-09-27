Austin Public Health encourages community to get flu shots

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Community leaders led by example Saturday, getting their flu shots as Austin Public Health is encouraging people to vaccinate themselves ahead of the season’s start next week.

Those leaders spent the day at RBJ J Health Center on Waller Street getting their flu shots through Austin Public Health.

Last year — Austin-Travis County hospital systems faced an overwhelming surge in flu cases during its peak in January.

This year that number could be even higher during COVID-19.

“We have a vaccination for flu, it works well, we don’t have a vaccination yet for COVID-19 so we really must protect ourselves from the threat that we can,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority for Austin Public Health.

Leaders have expressed concerns about what the results could be with a so-called “twindemic,” with the flu and coronavirus infections in Austin-Travis County.

Austin Public Health wants to remind the community that getting the shot is critical to protect yourself and loved ones from getting the flu.

Find a location to get the flu shot near you here.