AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. families have faced a scarcity of baby formula in recent months due to both long-term supply disruptions and unsanitary conditions that forced an Abbott Industries plant to close in February.

The City of Austin partnered with organizations, facilitated by the Community Resilience Trust, to share information on the shortage and direct families to resources, according to a press release.

CRT, Maternal Health Equity Collaborative, Giving Austin Labor Support, Austin Doula Care, Any Baby Can, El Buen Samaritano, Austin Area Urban League, and Gladiator Consulting are included in the initiative, the release said.

On Friday, the City and CRT distributed an informational flyer to parents, outlining ways to keep a baby both fed and reminding parents to not use homemade formula. The flyer also directs parents to resources on babies’ nutritional needs.

With the concern that babies aren’t getting their nutritional needs met, Austin Public Health has made a separate effort to serve eligible families through the Neighborhood Services food pantries, the release said.

Here are some other resources for families looking for formula, according to the city release:

APH Resources

Mom’s Place Lactation Support Center operates as a clinic and training center where mothers can receive breastfeeding assistance from registered nurses and lactation consultants. Appointments can be made by calling 512-972-6700, and a toll-free breastfeeding hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-514-6667.

Family Connects works to support families after the birth of a newborn. Nurses are available for home visits to measure newborn and maternal health and assess strengths and needs to link the family to community resources. More information is available by calling 512-225-0363 or email family.connects@austintexas.gov.

State WIC Options



The Texas WIC is offering formula options to help families in need. Please note that these options are only available for WIC clients. Parents can register online to become a client.



WIC clients can go to www.TexasWIC.org to find the list of alternative brands that are available to them if they cannot find their brand at the grocery store. This list is updated daily. They can also contact their local WIC office for assistance.