Austin Pride Parade set to happen in August after postponement last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People should mark their calendars because organizers officially set the date for the return of the Austin Pride Parade.

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to its postponement last summer, the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation announced on Facebook Wednesday that the parade will happen this year on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. The social media post sharing the news stated in capitalized letters, “YOU WANTED IT, HERE IT IS!!!!!!!!”

The event will mark a belated celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Pride Festival in Austin.

During their announcement last year about the postponement, organizers said at the time, “While we are saddened that August will look different for us this year, and while we mourn that we will not be able to come together, we are reminded that Austin Pride began 30 years ago in another pandemic, one that has disproportionately affected the LGBTQIA+ community, especially amongst people of color.”

Details about this year’s Austin Pride Parade have not yet been shared publicly, nor has information about what COVID-19 safety protocols might be put in place. When that information becomes available, KXAN will share it.

News of the parade’s return comes the same week that Austin Public Health downgraded the area’s COVID-19 risk level to Stage 2 and announced those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in businesses if they allow it.

Dr. Mark Escott also announced new health authority rules about masking for indoor and outdoor events.

Masking is still required in hospitals, health care facilities, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings. The rules also require masking indoors in businesses with fewer than 500 people unless for fully vaccinated people unless the business owners allow for mask removal. In outdoor settings, the same goes for sites with fewer than 2,500 people.

If sites have more then 2,500 people at them and the health authority approves their COVID-19 precautions, they could be exempt from the rules.

This week organizers announced fans can once again attend the Lollapalooza music festival in person this summer in Chicago, another sign that large outdoor events are making a comeback due to improving vaccination efforts and lower case counts.