Austin Pride moves ahead with in-person parade following 2020 postponement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2021 Austin Pride Parade will be held in-person in downtown Austin this weekend, following the 2020 parade’s postponement due to COVID-19.

Micah Andress, president of the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation, confirmed in an email Monday the parade will continue as planned. The news comes following Austin-Travis County’s official shift back into Stage 5 COVID-19 risk guidelines last week.

“We are still moving forward. We are encouraging masking and people getting vaccinated. We are also enforcing social distancing between groups,” Andress said. “We will have masks and tons of hand sanitizer stations available. Our COVID safety plans have met the City’s standard set.”

The event marks a belated 30th anniversary celebration of the pride festival in Austin. The 2021 Austin Pride Parade is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 8 p.m. in downtown Austin. The event is free and open to the public.