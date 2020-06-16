Austin Pride 2020 postponed, will now be in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pride will have to wait until next year, the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation announced Tuesday.

The foundation said on its website it’s the “most responsible decision for us and for our community” to postpone the celebration until 2021 in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Austin Pride board has wanted nothing more than to be able to provide a safe event space for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who we are in August,” the foundation said on its website. “Sadly, this year we will not be able to do that.”

This year was the 30th anniversary of Austin Pride, and the festival and parade — which drew 400,000 people in Fiesta Gardens last year— were set for August 15.

This year’s festivities will now be rolled into the 2021 celebration in August.

“We will continue to show resilience in the face of adversity, solidarity through love and celebrate the spirit of pride,” the foundation said.