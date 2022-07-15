AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, a family is fundraising for security cameras at Amiguitos Spanish Immersion Academy in Austin.

“After what happened with the children in Uvalde we just need to up our security. We think everybody is vulnerable it could happen to anybody at any time,” said Maria Beatriz-Morales, founder and director of the academy. KXAN called to make sure the money raised by the GoFundMe would go where it was promised.

Right now, the family-owned Spanish daycare and preschool, which has around 45 students, does not have a security camera system, Beatriz-Morales said. Their goal is to install eight cameras, which the Austin Police Department would be able to tap into in case of an emergency, according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser is asking for $2,500 but it won’t cover the cost of all of the cameras and their maintenance, according to school staff. There will be a monthly fee to keep the cameras operational.

“We’re limited resources compared to private schools and public schools,” a member of the school’s staff said.

You can find the GoFundMe for security cameras here. As of Friday mid-day the parents had raised more than $1,000.

School surveillance video is claiming headlines right now as it has given a much more accurate depiction of what happened inside Robb Elementary school. The full 77-minute leaked video was published by the Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday. The report featured video from the hallway of the school.