AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday at the Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane.

“The Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival is truly a unique Austin event,” organizers said. “See hundreds of Native American dancers and singers from across the country and experience a fascinating look into this rich culture.”

A release said shopping would be available at the Native Market, and traditional foods could be enjoyed at the Native Food Court.

Admission for adults is $7 online or $10 at the gate. Children under the age of 12 get free admission. Parking is also free.

Austin Powwow said it was a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the traditions, heritage and culture of American Indians.