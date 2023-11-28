AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has received reports claiming a caller “was impersonating an APD Chief” who was demanding payment of a fine, fee and/or warrant, the agency said on social media on Tuesday.

APD officials said it will never call anyone asking for money. Police added call recipients should report fraudulent calls to Austin 311 or by calling 512-974-2000.

Here are a few things you should know if or when you receive a fraudulent call: