AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has received reports claiming a caller “was impersonating an APD Chief” who was demanding payment of a fine, fee and/or warrant, the agency said on social media on Tuesday.
APD officials said it will never call anyone asking for money. Police added call recipients should report fraudulent calls to Austin 311 or by calling 512-974-2000.
Here are a few things you should know if or when you receive a fraudulent call:
- Phone numbers can be spoofed to appear as if it’s coming from a government entity
- If you’re told you have an arrest warrant, ask for the name of agency and look it up by phone number/email for validation of who the call is from
- APD said it will never call and demand a payment of any kind, including a fine, fee and/or warrant
- Don’t share personal information
- Don’t call or email the phone number and/or email provided by the caller
- When in doubt, ask for the caller’s identity with the agency they’re claiming to be with
- If that verification fails, your next step is to report the call to Austin 311