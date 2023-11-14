AUSTIN (KXAN) — Support continued to pour in for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore, who died on duty during a hostage situation Saturday.

Pastore was shot during a SWAT operation attempting to free hostages in a south Austin home. He died from his injuries at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Michael Bullock is the incoming president of the Austin Police Association.

Memorial for fallen Austin Police Department officer Jorge Pastore outside of APD headquarters in downtown Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Bullock was at that scene this weekend and said he was one of the last people to see Pastore.

“I was standing on scene, he ran up, he saw me and other officers, gave us hugs and with a smile in his face he went into battle,” Bullock said. “He didn’t come home. That is a warrior’s death right there and he did it fighting for Austinites.”

Sunday night, dozens gathered outside Austin City Hall to honor the fallen officer.

Bullock said Pastore trained hard and died doing what he loved.

“The only hope we have is to honor his legacy by continuing to be warriors that go out and fight for this city,” he said.

Pastore’s passing was one of three deaths in total for the Austin Police Department over the weekend.

Two other officers died in separate incidents, one retired officer in a car crash and another officer died by suicide.

“We’re hurting. this department is struggling,” Bullock concluded. “Losing three officers is an incredible toll on this whole department.”

Pastore’s memorial and funeral services will be held on Friday morning.

It will start with a procession from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home on Parkcrest Drive near Northland Drive and MoPac Expressway.

From there, the procession will go through the State Capitol and to the Circuit of the Americas for visitation and funeral services at the amphitheater.