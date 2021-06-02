Austin Police Training Academy resumes next week, will serve as pilot for future cadet classes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since Austin’s Training Academy was put on hold last summer, the Austin Police Department will resume training cadets next week.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon says 75 cadets are approved and ready to go. The department is doing some last-minute background checks and onboarding with others, and plans to have 90 or more ready to enter the Academy by Monday, when it begins.

Chief Chacon says the majority of people in this cadet class are minorities.

He outlined how consultants, two committees that include community members and city staff will watch and review the Training Academy throughout this pilot class in a memo Tuesday.

