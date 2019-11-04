Austin police to start cleanup outside the ARCH

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police will officially start cleanup at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) Monday morning.

According to Greg McCormack, Executive Director of the nonprofit Front Steps, APD is set to begin cleaning up around the ARCH at 9 a.m. He said there are already dumpsters set up at the site and a dump truck is on its way.

Police will close Neches Street between Seventh Street and Eighth Street for additional cleanup work.

“They are starting the initial clearing around the ARCH which is one of the ordinance changes happening this morning,” said McCormack. “We did an initial ask of everyone who was outside of the ARCH allowing them to come in. Some people have taken them up on that, some have not.”

In October the City of Austin released details of their homeless encampment strategy known as “The Guided Path”, which was created to reduce camping outside of the ARCH.

In addition to the ARCH, cleanup efforts led by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin clearing homeless encampments from beneath state overpasses.

TxDOT told KXAN last week that the governor has instructed them to continue these cleanups on a weekly basis “until further notice.” Gov. Abbott’s office added that these cleanups could happen more frequently than once a week if need be.