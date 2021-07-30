Austin police to release footage from April 9 officer-involved shooting

Access to Cameron Road from US 290 isn’t available as police investigate the area following a shooting that wounded an APD officer and the suspect Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday morning is expected to release footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened April 9 in northeast Austin.

The video will be released on APD’s website at 10 a.m., as well as on the department’s social media accounts. APD explained it is working with the Office of Police Oversight and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to release the video, which is made to provide context to the community about the event.

Certain information will be withheld as to not jeopardize the investigation, but the video will still be comprehensive enough to show the officers’ actions.

The shooting took place in the 6300 block of E. U.S. Highway 290 on the westbound frontage road. That’s near Cameron Road and Interstate 35.

APD previously reported someone called 911 saying a person in another car was shooting at them.

Officers found the 911 caller, who was not harmed, and then the car of the person they believed fired the shots, APD said. Police stopped the suspect’s car, but the person in the car started shooting at them. Two officers shot back.

One officer and the suspect were hit and injured, APD said at the time.

The department identified the two officers who returned gunfire in the incident as:

Officer Jon Riordan – two and a half years of service with APD

Officer Kingly Kong – two years of service with APD

They were both placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, which is in line with APD policy. Kong has returned to full duty since then, and Riordan is on limited duty due to injuries he got during the shooting, APD said.

Last week, APD changed its policy on when it would release videos from critical incidents like officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and use-of-force cases. The department will now release footage within 10 business days of when the incident happened.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon told KXAN in a previous interview this change was made to cut down on video production time, since they had trouble meeting video release deadlines this year because of the winter storm.