Austin police to present changes it’s making to training academy ahead of next cadet class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will present the changes it has made and is making to its training academy before Austin City Council Tuesday afternoon. Council will also be briefed on the city’s latest outside review of the academy.

That review includes a list of recommendations like hiring a new training specialist and transitioning to a blended civilian and police-led academy.

APD will outline the changes it has already made, is in the process of making and any future changes it is planning on.

Tuesday’s presentation could provide context for when the next APD cadet class may begin.

In December, Mayor Steve Adler and several council members expressed a desire to move up the 144th cadet class to the spring, due to an increasing number of officer retirements and resignations.

Austin City Council voted in August to cancel all cadet classes until at least this summer to allow time for complete review and overhauling of the police department.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell will detail those changes APD has already implemented, analyzing whether it’s enough to soon begin a spring cadet class.