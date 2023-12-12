AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is planning to give an update Tuesday afternoon on last week’s shooting spree that left six people dead and others injured.

APD said it will hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. to “provide an update regarding the incidents that occurred on Dec. 5.” KXAN will live stream the press conference in the video player at the top of this story and on Facebook.

APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson, APD Homicide Unit, APD Aggravated Assault Unit, and Austin ISD PD Chief Wayne Sneed will be at the conference.

Dec. 5 was the day several shootings happened in Austin. Shane James, 34, is accused of being responsible for each one.

James is accused of killing six people and injuring three others during a string of violent incidents in Bexar County and Austin Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. He faces 10 charges, including multiple capital murder and aggravated assault charges, court records state.

The Austin Police Department identified four homicide victims who they believe are connected with James. On Dec. 5, APD responded to Shadywood Drive in south Austin and found 32-year-old Emmanuel Pop Ba and 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman with “obvious signs of trauma.” They were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident in southwest Austin later that night, APD said they found two “apparent victims of the suspect” identified as Katherine Short, 56, and Lauren Short, 30.

An Austin Independent School District officer and an Austin police officer were also shot during separate incidents Dec. 5. The AISD officer was shot outside of Northeast Early College High School. The APD officer was involved in a shooting with the suspect near the home where Katherine and Lauren Short were found.

Both officers have been released from the hospital and are recovering. APD said a cyclist had non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Slaughter Lane around 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tentatively identified the victims of a double homicide near San Antonio as Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James, Sr., 56. BCSO said the victims are believed to be the suspect’s parents.