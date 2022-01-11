Austin Police to discuss results from police staffing model research at 4 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will be discussing an independent police staffing model report released by the Greater Austin Crime Commission Tuesday afternoon.

The commission explained it worked with APD Chief Joseph Chacon to fund a research project by the University of New Haven and Texas State University Criminal Justice and Criminology. That project developed a “machine-learning patrol model” and community survey.

The patrol model analyzed more than 6 million officer responses to nearly 2 million service calls and recommended an ideal response time to optimize public safety.

The research from the project will be released Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a virtual media briefing with Chief Chacon. It will be streamed on KXAN.com and the KXAN Facebook page.

“@Austin_Police needs a new staffing model,” the Greater Austin Crime Commission wrote on Twitter. The commission added Austin is the first city to use machine learning to model police staffing.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more details about the research after the media briefing.