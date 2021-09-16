LIVE: Austin Police, SWAT respond to scene off Dessau Road in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin SWAT team has been called out to the 9500 block of Dessau Road in north Austin Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Google Maps shows the area appears to be around the complex 9500 Apartments just north of East Rundberg Lane. The Austin Police Department advised drivers nearby streets could be shut down because of the investigation, but in an update just before 3:15 p.m., police said roadways were back open.

Police are expected to give an update on what triggered the SWAT callout sometime on Thursday. KXAN News has a crew headed to the scene.

This has been the second SWAT callout on Thursday APD has released information about on social media. A man was arrested after a reported domestic dispute and alleged assault at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are released.