Austin Police, SWAT respond to call in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a SWAT call is taking place at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Gault Street in central Austin. As of 10:30 p.m., the situation was still ongoing.

Gault Street is off West Anderson Lane, just south of U.S. Highway 183.

Police said at 6:50 p.m., callers from neighboring apartments reported a possible family disturbance of some sort.

Callers said they heard a woman screaming and a man saying he might kill her. Officers say there is a history of calls at this address.

Police arrived on scene eight minutes later and saw movement inside the apartment, but no one answered. SWAT was called out, as the incident was being classified as a barricaded subject.

SWAT is currently trying to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. The team is using loud speakers to try and coax the suspect out.

Surrounding apartments have been evacuated for the time being.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details come in.