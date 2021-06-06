Austin police, SWAT respond to barricaded man at north Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and SWAT responded to a man barricaded inside of a north Austin apartment near the 8800 block of the North Interstate 35 frontage road Sunday night.

Austin police say a man contacted APD from the Starburst Apartments around 5 p.m. Sunday, saying he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police say the situation was “resolved” around 11 p.m. Sunday

Police say several residents in neighboring apartments were evacuated. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire also responded.