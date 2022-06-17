AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are on the scene of a standoff near the University of Texas early Friday morning.
A man allegedly pointed a gun at officers and took off, according to APD. Officers found the man on a balcony of a building on Pearl Street near 24th Street and were working to get him down.
At 4:38 a.m., APD said a man was taken into custody that fit the description of the man that pointed a gun at officers. APD was working to get into the apartment to make sure there were no others inside.
A KXAN photojournalist spotted officers arrest at least three people on the scene. It’s unclear if the arrests are connected to the standoff.
