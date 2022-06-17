AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are on the scene of a standoff near the University of Texas early Friday morning.

A man allegedly pointed a gun at officers and took off, according to APD. Officers found the man on a balcony of a building on Pearl Street near 24th Street and were working to get him down.

At 4:38 a.m., APD said a man was taken into custody that fit the description of the man that pointed a gun at officers. APD was working to get into the apartment to make sure there were no others inside.

A KXAN photojournalist spotted officers arrest at least three people on the scene. It’s unclear if the arrests are connected to the standoff.

Active scene during police standoff near UT campus (KXAN photo)

