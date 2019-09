AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 after a woman was hit by a driver Saturday night.

Austin police responded to the southbound side of I-35 at East Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the woman in her 50s to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.