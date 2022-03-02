Austin Police sets goal for 30% women in its police force by 2030

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon signed a pledge Wednesday, setting a goal to have women as 30% of sworn APD officers by the year 2030.

APD joined the 30×30 initiative, which is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations working to boost representation in police forces across the country. APD said women comprise about 11% of the current force.

A group of officers flanked Chacon at the Ann Richard School for Young Women Leaders for the pledge signing.

Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon signed a pledge Wednesday, setting a goal to have women as 30% of sworn APD officers by the year 2030. (Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon signed a pledge Wednesday, setting a goal to have women as 30% of sworn APD officers by the year 2030. (Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon signed a pledge Wednesday, setting a goal to have women as 30% of sworn APD officers by the year 2030. (Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Chacon said APD wants to be intentional in being equitable in all hiring standards.

“We are making a commitment that we are going to review our policies and our practices to ensure that we don’t have bias in them that might in some way discriminate against females coming into the profession. Either making it harder for them or they get in and somehow they wash out, because something we are doing is preventing them from being successful,” Chacon said.

APD said it’s looking at its physical training standards in the academy, because that’s where the department looses a disproportionate number of cadets.