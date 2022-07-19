AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police is asking for help while it investigates a deadly crash that occurred Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 183 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Police said officers were called to the crash scene in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South U.S. 183 just before 2 a.m. That’s just north of McKinney Falls Parkway.

APD said officers found a vehicle that left the road and hit a tree on AUS property. It said a woman died at the scene.

As part of APD’s ongoing investigation, it asks anyone with details to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111, the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.

APD said this is Austin’s 58th fatal crash of 2022. Fifty-nine have died in crashes so far in 2022. For perspective, APD said 68 died in 63 crashes as of July 17, 2021.