AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for volunteers to help spread some cheer this holiday season.

APD’s Operation Blue Santa program is enlisting volunteers to help deliver presents and food to Austin families on Dec. 16. The following locations will operate as part of the Blue Santa delivery network:

Blue Santa Warehouse: 4101 S. Industrial Drive, Ste. 260, Austin

Green Garage at the Domain: Feathergrass Court, next to Dillard’s

APD East Substation: 812 Springdale Road, Austin

APD South Substation: 404 Ralph Ablanedo Drive, Austin

Ideal volunteers include those with a valid driver’s license as well as individuals who operate “a four-wheeled sleigh,” APD officials said. Bonus points are given to those on Blue Santa’s nice list or who are willing to blast holiday jams during the delivery.

Volunteers can show up to any of the four sites on Dec. 16, with APD adding no reservation or sign-up is required. Those interested in bringing a trailer to deliver boxes or those with boxes that’ll be exposed to open air during deliveries are asked to bring straps and tie-downs to secure the boxes, as well as any waterproof tarps in the event of rain.

Operation Blue Santa is a 50-plus-year tradition at APD, with officials adding last year’s 50th anniversary operation serviced 5,000 families and more than 17,000 Austin children.