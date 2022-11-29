AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early the morning of Black Friday at the intersection of N. IH 35 Service Road southbound and Parmer Ln.

Officers responded at 4:59 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been ejected from the truck. She died on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 97th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 101 fatalities for the year.