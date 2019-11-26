Austin police seeking help identifying skeletal remains found in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for public help identifying a body found in northeast Austin.

According to APD, at around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 4, a property owner in the 9400 block of East U.S. Highway 290 service road was checking their fence when they found partial skeletal remains on an adjourning property. Austin police officers, homicide detectives and Travis County Medical Examiner’s office investigators were dispatched to the scene.

The initial search was hindered due to the size and density of the woods the remains were found in. Two days later on Nov. 6, the Travis County Search and Rescue team was called in for a more in-depth sweep of the area. They were able to find more human remains nearby.

Investigators say the remains belonged to a black woman who had been there for several months. The woman is described as being between 20 and 30 years old and around 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was also missing her wisdom teeth and had one metal filling.

APD and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are cooperating on this investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the possible identity of the woman to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.