Austin police searching for suspects in south Austin armed robbery
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin police are searching for suspects after they say a business in south Austin was robbed Sunday night.
Police officers got the call to respond to the Long John Silver's at 704 East William Cannon Dr. just after 7:30 p.m. That is in between South Congress and I-35.
Guns were involved in the robbery, but police could not give more details about how they were used.
Austin-Travis County EMS says they did evaluate one person at the scene, and that person's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
