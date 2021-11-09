Austin police searching for suspect possibly linked to 2 October robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help finding the suspect of an October robbery at a northeast Austin dollar store. Investigators believe the same man could be responsible for another robbery as well.

The dollar store robbery took place just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Family Dollar located at 7517 Cameron Road, according to the Austin Police Department.

A man went into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. The suspect then ran from the scene, APD says.

Police describe the suspect as:

White or Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s

Thin build, about 5’10”

Spoke in English

Wore a distinct gray, hooded jacket with an emblem on the left shoulder as well as an insignia on the left chest area. He was also wearing a black knit cap, a black surgical mask and black Nike pants

APD says the same suspect could be involved in an Oct. 11 robbery at the Subway located at 7110 Cameron Road, which is less than a mile away from the Family Dollar that was robbed.

Police say the suspect descriptions and behaviors are similar. In the Subway robbery, the robber was possibly wearing a red vest with a black, long-sleeved shirt or a jacket with a red torso and black arms. He had his hood pulled up, a light-colored face mask and was wearing khaki pants.

Anyone with details about the robberies can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.