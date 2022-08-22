AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing endangered person.

Ted Fisher, 69, was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 20. APD is concerned about Fisher’s immediate welfare because of his health conditions.

Fisher is a Black man, described as 6’1, 155 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. His left eye has a noticeable cataract, APD officials said.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red lettering, dark gray slacks, and black socks and sandals, per the release.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.