AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a man with medical conditions who was last heard from last week.

Police said Jesse Stripling, 63, was last seen Wednesday, March 30. He has medical conditions that create a concern for his wellbeing.

APD said he’s known to drive a red 2011 Nissan sedan. He’s described as a Black man who’s around 6’2″ and weighs 230 pounds. Stripling has brown eyes, long gray hair and a gray goatee.

If you see Stripling, APD said to call 911 immediately.